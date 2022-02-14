CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County businesses are receiving support from the Chamber’s Local Gift Card Bonanza.

To help support local businesses the Chamber featured 27 gift cards from their member’s businesses on their Shop St. Lawrence County website. According to a press release from the Chamber, forty-two gift cards were purchased from the businesses participating in the program in two days.

The total sales from the two days amounted to $1,675. Those gift cards were matched with a grant from NBT Bank and Alcoa who sponsored the effort and each contributed $3,500 to match the sales by customers, giving the businesses an extra boost.

Executive Director of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Ben Dixon said the campaign is a great way to give back to the community.

“This is a chance for the community to step up and support local with their dollars,” Dixon said. “Every dollar counts, and right now those dollars count two times over”

The campaign will be available to the public until the end up of February. However, the $7,000 match to businesses will end when the match is met by the community. More information can be found on the Shop St. Lawrence County website.