St. Lawrence County Chamber announces business of the year award winners

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence Chamber of Commerce has announced the official winners of the business of the year awards.

The Chamber announced winners of their Business of the Year awards, highlighting community excellence and new products.

According to the Chamber, the following businesses are highlighted through this round of awards.

The St. Lawrence County Business of the Year award was officially granted to St. Lawrence County Arts Council. According to the Chamber, the Council has “contributed to the growth of St. Lawrence County economy and brings pride to the business community.”

Kinney Drugs was recognized as Customer Service Excellence Award for their “extraordinary service in their delivery of product and/or service to their customers.” Although the business is based in Gouverneur, N.Y., the award is based on a county-wide scale.

The final award recognized Five Elements Living Apothecary Chocolates in Colton, N.Y. as the Local Producer of the Year. The Chamber stated that the business “developed their capacity for creating and selling a product that is handmade, locally sourced or value added, raising awareness and pride for local products.”

Pictured: Shelby Connelly (Five Elements Living Apothecary Chocolates Owner) & Brooke Rouse (SLC Chamber Executive Director).

Pictured: Brooke Rouse (SLC Chamber Executive Director) & Dan Maguire (Kinney Drugs Canton & Potsdam Store Manager) photo: SLC Chamber of Commerce

Although the Annual St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Dinner had to be cancelled due to COVID-19, to honor this years award recipients a Virtual-Happy Hour Annual Celebration will celebrate local businesses.

Included in the event will be the Annual Award Ceremony, 2020 in Review, “Door Prizes” and a silent auction. Those interested in attending can register online.

