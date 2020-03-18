St. Lawrence County Chamber housing list of local menus on website

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has launched a web page to provide quick links to area restaurant menu websites after Governor Cuomo announced the closing of on-site dining at restaurants and bars in New York State, effective as of March 16 at 8pm.

“Our staff have been working all morning to create tangible action items to help our area businesses during this difficult time” noted Brooke Rouse, SLC Chamber Executive Director.

“Our restaurants provide employment, support our community fundraisers, sports teams and activities year round. It is important to find a way to support all local businesses at this time, and this is one way to do it, while feeding your family and friends”.

Community members are being encouraged to purchase take-out and order delivery to help restaurants continue operating during on-site dining closures.

Restaurants can email the County Chamber at Jonnie@SLCchamber.org with a link to their menu, phone number and availability of delivery and/or take-out.

The website will continue to be populated as information becomes available.

