CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host its four-way merger vote on Wednesday, August 23 at the 6:30 p.m. at the county chamber office at 101 Main Street in Canton.

The Canton, Massena and Ogdensburg chambers have already approved the merger. This is the last vote needed in order to finalize the merger.

A Zoom integration meeting will be Monday, August 21 at noon. The member center link will have registration for the meeting. Information about the merger, including a feasibility study, can be found at www.visitstlc.com/chamber-merger/.

All members of the county chamber should receive a letter. This letter included a proxy authorization that allows members to vote Yes or No and return via mail email or fax to the county chamber by next the vote date.

Votes can be sent by mail to St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, 101 Main St., Suite 1, Canton, NY 13617. Email votes can be sent to Ben@SLCChamber.org – annex the fully executed proxy as an attachment.