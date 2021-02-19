St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce campaign giving reasons to ‘Love Local’

Ben Dixon, Executive Director of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, presents a check to Denise LaBar, Owner of the Village Diner in Potsdam. $1,500 in gift cards to the Village Diner were sold through the Chamber’s Love Local campaign.

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A February campaign is giving St. Lawrence County residents a reason to “Love Local.”

The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s “Love Local” campaign has been highlighting businesses to the community during the month of February.

According to the Chamber, a keystone project of the campaign is its “Love Local Gift Card Bonanza” which encouraged business members to post their gift cards on the St. Lawrence County Chamber website, creating a “one-stop-shop” for e-commerce in the area.

SLCC shared that within ten days of the gift cards going live, 141 gift cards worth $5,775 were purchased from 18 local businesses. Additionally $5,500 of the sales were matched from contributions from NBT Bank and Alcoa.

St. Lawrence County Chamber’s New Executive Director Ben Dixon shared how this campaign is a “prime example of the power of local purchasing.”

Dixon added that local purchasing is “a key tool in building community self-reliance, community pride, and a stronger local economy. Local purchasing keeps our dollars circulating within our economy, providing more stability to locally owned businesses and the jobs they provide.”

Gift cards from local businesses will continue to be available on the St. Lawrence County Chamber’s website throughout the month of February 2021.