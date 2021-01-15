St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce names new executive director

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has announced their new executive director.

The St. Lawrence County Chamber has named Ben Dixon as their newest Executive Director. Dixon will begin his role on February 1, 2021.

Dixon shared his excitement upon entering the role.

“I am absolutely thrilled at the opportunity to work with the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce – its staff, its Board of Directors, and its hundreds of members and partners – to build a vibrant business climate in the county and enhance its economic vitality and wonderful quality of life” stated Dixon.

According to the Chamber, Dixon has served as the Coordinator of Regional Development for St. Lawrence University since 2006 where he represented the university to many entities committed to Canton, SLU and the North Country’s development.

Additionally, Dixon managed the Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley which encompasses Clarkson University, St. Lawrence University, SUNY Canton and SUNY Potsdam.

Prior to arrival in the North Country, he worked at Harvard’s Office for Sponsored Programs, where he was eventually promoted to the Senior Grants of Contracts Specialist.

SLC Chamber Board President Nadia Cutler commented on Dixon’s new role.

“Ben has been a friend of the Chamber in many capacities for a number of years with over 14 years on the board,” stated Cutler. “Our interview process allowed us to learn even more about Ben’s professional experiences and the opportunities he will bring to build upon the great work the Chamber has done.”