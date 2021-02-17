St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce welcomes new executive director

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new executive director has been name for the St. Lawrence Chamber of Commerce.

The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday that Ben Dixon has joined its staff as the new executive director.

According to the Chamber, prior to starting in his new role, Dixon served as the Coordinator of Regional Development for St. Lawrence University. During that time, he represented the university to many entities and focused on the economic and community development in the region.

Dixon was also highlighted for his coordination efforts in 14 North Country Symposiums; an annual forum aimed at exploring and enhancing the economic, education ad environmental vitality of the North Country.

Also since 2012, Dixon has managed the Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley, which includes Clarkson University, St. Lawrence University, SUNY Canton and SUNY Potsdam.

Prior to his arrival in St. Lawrence County, Dixon worked at at Harvard’s Office for Sponsored Programs for six years. Following several promotions, he eventually held the role of Senior Grants and Contracts Specialists.

Dixon ill be discussing 2021 priority goals, budget, board elections and appreciation awards on March 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Local residents are invited to meet and discuss priority goals with Dixon at an upcoming virtual meeting. Interested attendees can register online.

Ben Dixon officially started as St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director on February 1, 2021. He can be reached at Ben@slcchamber.org or 315-386-4000.