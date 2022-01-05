ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Clerk’s Office is warning resident about a new text message-based scam that is circulating in the area.

According to a press release from the County Clerk’s Office, the text messages include a link that claims to lead to a page that will provide information of an overpayment. The link then prompts individuals to confirm an email in an embedded link.

The text messages are considered fraudulent and are likely an attempt by scammers to access residents’ personal information. The SLCCO advised residents to delete the messages immediately, and avoid opening or responding.

Examples of the text messages can be found on the DMV website. Additional information on phishing scams, as well as steps to mitigate a phishing attempt, can be found on the NYS Office of Information Technology Services Phishing Awareness resources page.