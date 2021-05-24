St. Lawrence County combining nature and networking at event scheduled for Tuesday

The second Nature & Networking event will be held at Hosmer’s Marina & Smuggler’s Café on May 25th

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Members of the community are invited to an outdoor networking event in St. Lawrence County this week.

The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency are co-hosting the second “Nature and Networking” event on Tuesday, May 25.

This event is an in-person, outdoor networking opportunity where Chamber of Commerce business owners and mangers are encouraged to attend.

“We are excited to hold our second Nature & Networking event at Hosmer’s Marina in Ogdensburg,” stated STLC Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ben Dixon. “Being able to bring people together to network in a safe, beautiful, outdoor setting is an important way the St. Lawrence County Chamber and the IDA can continue to support the business community. The first Nature & Networking event led to some important connections.”

Beginning at 4:30, participants will have the opportunity to “walk and talk” on the Maple City Trail, leaving and returning to the Marina. Additionally, participants can network under the Hosmer’s pavilion.

The event will include a program beginning at 5 p.m., focusing on “Finding and Recruiting Employees.” According to the Chamber, organizers are seeking input on current hiring needs, issues businesses are facing, and an opportunity for participants to share successful strategies and resources. The program will also feature appetizers, a cash bar and door prizes.

The St. Lawrence County “Nature and Networking will begin at 4:30 p.m. on May 25 at Hosmer’s Marina and Smuggler’s Café, located in Ogdensburg, New York.