CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is seeking volunteers for numerous advisory boards, committees and councils.

This includes committees focused on agriculture, community services, housing and workforce development.

According to the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators, the following are in immediate need of community volunteers:

Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board

Environmental Management Council

Fair Housing Task Force

Planning Board

The organizations listed below are also accepting volunteers, but are not in immediate need:

Community Services Board and Subcomittees

Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board

Fire Advisory Board

Fish and Wildlife Management Board, Region 6

Fisheries Advisory Board

Industrial Development Agency

Office for the Aging Advisory Council

Recreational Trails Advisory Board

Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors

Traffic Safety Board

Workforce Development Board

Youth Advisory Board

Community members can apply by completing a Biographical Data Sheet. These can be found online or by request from the Board of Legislators’ office. Once this sheet is completed, individuals can email or mail it to the Board of Legislators Office in Canton.

A brief summary of each committee, as well as additional vacancies, can be found on the St. Lawrence County website.