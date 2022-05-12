ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County has logged 223 COVID-19 cases since Monday.

This was confirmed in a bi-weekly report from St. Lawrence County Public Health on May 12. These new cases brought the number of active cases to 328, which was an increase from the last report.

However, hospitalizations saw a decrease in the same time period. At the time of the report, 10 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, with none in the ICU.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the county since the last report. In total, there have been 191 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents dropped to 156.86 on May 12. The County’s rate of new COVID-19 admissions over a seven-day period also decreased to 16% and the percent of staffed COVID inpatient beds increased to 4.8%

The decrease in numbers contributed to its COVID-19 community level dropping to “medium.” The County also had a 61.1% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,846 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.