St. Lawrence County Community services awarded funding to expand mobile addiction treatment services

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Additional funding has been provided for statewide expansion of mobile addiction treatment services.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a second round of funding to allow providers to purchase and operate mobile treatment vehicles. The initiative aims to expand availability of treatment services in underserved regions. The second round of funding awarded five providers nearly $853,000.

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, providers throughout the state can utilizer either modified vans or full “mobile clinics” through this funding.

Those included in the second round of funding include St. Lawrence County COmmunity Services, Promesa, Inc. in the Capital Region and New York City, Bridge Back to Life Center and Outreach Development Corporation.

“Despite the many challenges caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic, we must continue to remain vigilant in our fight against the ongoing opioid epidemic,” stated Governor Cuomo “This critical investment for addiction treatment services will help to ensure that we are improving access to care and meeting the treatment needs of all New Yorkers no matter where they live, while enhancing our innovative and multi-pronged approach to the opioid epidemic.”

Specific funding amounts for the five providers are:

St. Lawrence County Community Services: $225,000

Bridge Back to Life Center: $225,000

Promesa, Inc., New York City: $225,000

Promesa, Inc., Capital Region: $100,000

Outreach Development Corporation: $77,800

According to Governor Cuomo funding for these programs is being administered through the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Support, and was awarded through the federal State Opioid Response Grant.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.