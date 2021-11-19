St. Lawrence County confirms 1 new COVID death, 111 new cases

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — One week before the Thanksgiving holiday, the COVID death toll again increased in St. Lawrence County.

According to a daily COVID report on November 18 from St. Lawrence County Public Health, an additional resident died from the virus. The county has had 142 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic first began.

Additionally in the report, the county confirmed 111 new COVID cases among residents. There are now 604 active cases in the county with 23 residents hospitalized.

St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate is now 6.47%, a decrease from the report on November 17. However, the county remains designated as an area of high community transmission according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.