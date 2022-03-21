ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed over a hundred more COVID-19 cases in the county over the weekend.

In a daily report on March 21, Public Health stated that 105 new COVID-19 cases had been identified since the last count on Friday. As a result, active cases reached 174 on Monday.

At the time of the report, there were seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized, four who were admitted for COVID-19, and three admitted for other reasons but found to have COVID-19 during the hospital admissions process. There were also three residents in the ICU.

There were also no new deaths confirmed in the county on Monday. However, there have been 181 since the start of the pandemic.

As of March 21, St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents was 148.43, an increase from Friday’s numbers. The County’s rate of new COVID-19 admissions over a seven-day period was 9% and the percent of staffed COVID inpatient beds was 1.4%.

The County also had a 60.7% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,369 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

Because of this “low” designation, the County has recently lifted some mandates, including masking in schools and child care centers.

But also in accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.