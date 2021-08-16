St. Lawrence County confirms 120 COVID cases in 4 days

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases are again rising quickly in the North Country.

Over a four day period, 120 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in St. Lawrence County. This was announced in a bi-weekly report from St. Lawrence County Public Health. There are now 202 active cases in the county, with nine of these hospitalized.

Since the start of the pandemic, 97 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to the virus. There have been 7,946 total case to-date.

St. Lawrence County is now in an area of “high” community transmission. This is according to data from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention. For a county to have “high” community transmission, there has to be over 100 cases per 100,000 residents or a COVID infection rate of over 10%. As of Saturday, August 14, St. Lawrence County had 130.87 cases per 100,000 residents.

Public Health is continuing to administer COVID vaccinations. These are being offered Monday’s and Wednesday’s at St. Lawrence County Public Health. To make an appointment, call 315-229-3452, walk-ins are also accepted.

The county is also continuing to test for the coronavirus. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel as you should be tested: