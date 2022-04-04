ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed more new COVID-19 cases in the county over the weekend.

In a report on April 4, Public Health stated that 125 new COVID-19 cases had been identified since the last count on Friday. As a result, active cases reached 235 on Monday.

The County also reminded the public that they will only be updated twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays. This was practiced by the county earlier in the pandemic when rates dropped. St. Lawrence County has been providing daily COVID-19 updates since the Fall of 2021.

At the time of the report on Monday, there were 12 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, six who were admitted for COVID-19, and six admitted for other reasons but found to have COVID-19 during the hospital admissions process. There was also one resident in the ICU with the virus.

There were also no new deaths confirmed in the county on Monday. However, there have been 183 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of April 4, St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents was 192.13. The County’s rate of new COVID-19 admissions over a seven-day period was 9.4% and the percent of staffed COVID inpatient beds was 1.4%.

The County also had a 60.8% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,408 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

Because of the county’s “low” designation, the County has recently lifted some mandates, including masking in schools and child care centers.

But also in accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.