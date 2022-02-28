ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is continuing to see residents test positive for COVID-19.

According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, 136 new COVID-19 cases were identified among county residents since the last report on Friday. However, the number of active cases decreased to 214.

As of February 28, there were eight COVID-19 hospitalizations in St. Lawrence County. Of the eight, four were admitted for COVID, and four were hospitalized for other reasons but later found to be COVID-positive.

At the time of the report, no COVID-19 hospital patients remained in intensive care units.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed on February 24. However, since the start of the pandemic, there have been 176 in the county.

In the last seven days, 5.3% of all COVID-19 tests processed in St. Lawrence County were found to be positive and St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents decreased to 180.99 on Monday.

Additionally, 60.3% of the total county population was fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.