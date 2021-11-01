St. Lawrence County confirms 138 COVID-19 cases following Halloween weekend

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In the final days of October and the first day of November, over 100 St. Lawrence County residents tested positive for the coronavirus.

This was confirmed in a COVID-19 report from St. Lawrence County Public Health following the Halloween weekend. According to Public Health, 138 new cases were identified and there are now 431 active cases in the county.

Out of the total active cases, there are 32 COVID hospitalizations in St. Lawrence County. There were no new deaths in the county over the weekend, but there have been 131 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus. The County’s positivity rate is now at 5.26% and it has reached a 55% vaccination rate.

In an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging all to wear masks indoors in public spaces.

The county is also continuing its COVID-19 vaccination effort and administering doses of the first, second and booster vaccination at upcoming clinics. These are all listed on the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department website.