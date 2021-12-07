ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over one hundred new COVID-19 cases were identified in St. Lawrence County in the past 24 hours.

This was confirmed by St. Lawrence County Public Health in a daily COVID-19 report on Tuesday which logged 139 new cases. This resulted in active cases to increase to 863 with 31 residents hospitalized with the virus.

No new COVID-related deaths were confirmed on December 7. However, there have been 146 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic, two of which were reported on the previous day on December 6.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. As of December 7, the county’s positivity rate was 9.65% and the vaccination rate was 56.7%.

In an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging all to wear masks indoors in public spaces.

The county is continuing its COVID-19 vaccination effort and administering doses of the first, second, and booster vaccination at upcoming clinics. These are all listed on the St. Lawrence County Public Health website.

COVID-19 testing is also available throughout the county. Some urgent care and provider offices are doing performing testing. Testing is being done by appointment only. Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms or feel you should be tested: