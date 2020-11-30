St. Lawrence County confirms 159 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths following Thanksgiving

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County remains under a State of Emergency due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed that 159 COVID-19 cases have been reported since November 25; 94 of which were confirmed over the holiday weekend and 65 new cases were reported on Monday.

There have been 953 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 222 of which are currently active.

Of the 953 positive cases, 720 cases have been released from isolation and nine are currently hospitalized. There have been 11 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of November 29, there have been 117,942 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

