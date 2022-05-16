ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County has logged 178 more COVID-19 cases since Thursday.

This was confirmed in a bi-weekly report from St. Lawrence County Public Health on May 16. These new cases brought the number of active cases to 269, which was an overall decrease from the last report.

However, hospitalizations saw an increase in the same time period. At the time of the report, 16 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, four of which were in the ICU.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the county since the last report. In total, there have been 191 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents increased to 176.35 on May 16. The County’s rate of new COVID-19 admissions over a seven-day period also decreased to 15.2% and the percent of staffed COVID inpatient beds decreased to 4.6%.

The decrease in numbers contributed to its COVID-19 community level remaining at “medium” after decreasing to the designation on Thursday. The County also had a 61.2% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,899 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.