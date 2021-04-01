St. Lawrence County confirms 19 new COVID-19 cases on first day of April

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On the first day of April, St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 19 new COVID-19 cases.

These new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases to-date to 6,649

PHOTOS: Multi-vehicle crash flips Watertown Police vehicle

Out of the positive cases five are hospitalized, 120 remain active and 6,435 cases have been released from isolation.

As of April 1, 94 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 related complications.

Additionally 268,421 COVID-19 tests have been performed in St. Lawrence County since the start of the pandemic.

1-year-old child dies following farming accident in Franklin County

COVID-19 testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

Testing appointments can be made by calling the following between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.: