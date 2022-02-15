ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents are continuing to test positive for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County.

In a daily COVID-19 report on February 15, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 196 new COVID-19 cases. These were identified in the last 24-hour period.

As of February 15, there were 385 active COVID-19 cases among St. Lawrence County residents. The report also confirmed that 18 individuals are hospitalized with the virus. Of those hospitalized, there were 8 residents admitted for COVID, 10 admitted with incidental COVID, and 2 residents in the ICU.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the daily report. However, there have been 173 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate on Tuesday was 6.7% which is over double the statewide positivity rate which was 3.2% on Tuesday. Additionally, the County’s rate per 100,000 residents was 374.98.

Although 60% of residents in the county are vaccinated, the county remains designated as an area with high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.