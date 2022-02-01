ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases exceeded 200 once again in St. Lawrence County on Tuesday.

In a daily COVID-19 report on February 1, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 213 new COVID-19 cases. These were identified since the last report on January 31.

As of February 1, there were 683 active COVID-19 cases among St. Lawrence County residents, which was a decrease from Monday’s numbers. The report also confirmed that 34 individuals are hospitalized with the virus.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the daily report. However, there have been 166 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate decreased on Tuesday to 12.78%. The County’s rate per 100,000 residents also decreased from the previous day and was 693.34. Additionally, 24,128 residents have been released from isolation since the start of the pandemic.

Although 59.5% of residents in the county are vaccinated, the county remains designated as an area with high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

St. Lawrence County also remains in a State of Emergency due to high rates of the virus and low capacity rates. This will remain in effect until early February.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.