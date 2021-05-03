St. Lawrence County confirms 24 new cases in first days of May

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — During the first three days of May, St. Lawrence County has recorded 24 new cases of COVID-19.

According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, 17 of these were reported over the weekend and seven were reported on Monday, May 3. There have been 7,208 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Of the total positive cases, 109 remain active, three are hospitalized and 7,003 have been released from isolation.

Additionally, 96 lives have been lost due to COVID-19 complications.

As of May 2, St. Lawrence County has performed 308,677 COVID-19 tests. Testing is being done through the St. Lawrence Health System and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

Testing is by appointment only. Please call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m., and 4 p.m. if symptomatic, an essential worker or need to be tested.