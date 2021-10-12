St. Lawrence County confirms 247 COVID-19 cases following Columbus Day weekend

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County saw a major jump in COVID-19 cases following the long weekend.

In a daily COVID-19 report from St. Lawrence County Public Health, 247 cases were confirmed. These were identified between October 9 and October 12.

According to SLCPH, there are now 536 active cases in the county, with 21 residents hospitalized. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the county over the holiday weekend. St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate is now at 6.09% and its vaccination rate is 54%.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus. To combat the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Health is hosting several upcoming COVID vaccination clinics. These will be held every Monday and Wednesday in October from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Public Health building in Canton. Vaccinations are also available at local pharmacies.

COVID testing is also being done on an appointment basis throughout the county. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., if symptoms are presented or tested is needed.