ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases exceeded 200 once again in St. Lawrence County on Monday.

In a daily COVID-19 report on February 7, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 262 new COVID-19 cases. These were identified since the last report on Friday.

As of February 71, there were 524 active COVID-19 cases among St. Lawrence County residents. The report also confirmed that 27 individuals are hospitalized with the virus.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the daily report. However, there have been 167 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate on Monday was 10.82% and the County’s rate per 100,000 residents was 530.91. Additionally, 25,053 residents have been released from isolation since the start of the pandemic.

Although 59.7% of residents in the county are vaccinated, the county remains designated as an area with high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.