St. Lawrence County confirms 3 new COVID-19 deaths in 2 days

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Since Tuesday, three St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 related complications.

This was confirmed by St. Lawrence County Public Health in a daily report which also reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 22 cases on Thursday.

Of the total number of positive cases 5,812 have been released from isolation and 22 are currently hospitalized.

There have been a total of 89 deaths related to COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County.

As of March 3 there have been 227,027 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested: