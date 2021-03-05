St. Lawrence County confirms 3 new COVID-19 deaths in 2 days

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Since Tuesday, three St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 related complications.
This was confirmed by St. Lawrence County Public Health in a daily report which also reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 22 cases on Thursday.
Of the total number of positive cases 5,812 have been released from isolation and 22 are currently hospitalized.
There have been a total of 89 deaths related to COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County.
As of March 3 there have been 227,027 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country: 315-379-8132