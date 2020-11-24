St. Lawrence County confirms 3 new COVID-19 related deaths

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Tuesday, St. Lawrence County reported three new COVID-19 related deaths.

The County is currently under a State of Emergency due to a COVID-19 outbreak and an additional seven cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Tuesday.

There have been 761 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 124 of which are currently active.

Of the 761 positive cases, 628 cases have been released from isolation and 12 are currently hospitalized. There have been nine deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of November 22, there have been 112,732 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

