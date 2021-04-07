St. Lawrence County confirms 36 new COVID-19 cases as 7 residents remain hospitalized

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as 7 residents also remain hospitalized due to virus complications.

This was confirmed in a daily report from Public Health bringing the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases to-date to 6,790.

Of the positive cases, 179 remain active and 6,517 have been released from isolation.

Additionally, 94 residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

As of April 5, 273,866 COVID-19 tests have been performed in St. Lawrence County.

Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Testing is by appointment only. Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested: