St. Lawrence County confirms 40 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Since Friday, St. Lawrence County has seen a rise in new COVID-19 cases.

According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday, May 24 and 26 were reported over the weekend, bringing the total cases to-date to 7,456.

Of the total number of cases, 93 are active, four are hospitalized and 7,267 have been released from isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, 96 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to the virus.

The country has performed 324,907 COVID-19 tests as of May 23, 2021. Testing is being done through St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on an appointment-only basis.

Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

Community Health Center of the North Country: 315-379-8132

Additionally, St. Lawrence County Public Health is administering COVID-19 vaccines at different sites in the region. Appointments and locations can be found on the St. Lawrence County website.