ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed more new COVID-19 cases in the county on Tuesday.

In a daily report on March 22, Public Health stated that 48 new COVID-19 cases had been identified since the last count on Monday. As a result, active cases reached 180 on Tuesday.

At the time of the report, there were six COVID-19 patients hospitalized, two who were admitted for COVID-19, and four admitted for other reasons but found to have COVID-19 during the hospital admissions process. However, there were no residents in the ICU.

There were also no new deaths confirmed in the county on Monday. However, there have been 181 since the start of the pandemic.

As of March 22, St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents was 141.08, which was a decrease from Monday’s numbers. The County’s rate of new COVID-19 admissions over a seven-day period decreased to 8.6% and the percent of staffed COVID inpatient beds was 1.5%.

The County also had a 60.7% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,377 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

Because of this “low” designation, the County has recently lifted some mandates, including masking in schools and child care centers.

But also in accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.