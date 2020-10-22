St. Lawrence County confirms 5 new COVID-19 cases, 25 remain active

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Thursday.
There have been 370 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 25 of which are currently active.
Of the 370 positive cases, 341 cases have been released from isolation and none are currently hospitalized. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
There have been 79,951 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
LATEST STORIES:
- Bat found inside Clayton home tests positive for rabies
- 4 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday in Jefferson County
- Senate Judiciary Committee votes to advance Judge Amy Coney Barrett; Democrats boycott
- Senate panel advances nomination to the Supreme Court
- Trump’s Supreme Court nominee moves toward Senate vote despite boycott by Dems
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.