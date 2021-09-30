St. Lawrence County confirms 63 COVID-19 cases on final day of September

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Daily reported COVID-19 cases are continuing to remain high in St. Lawrence County.

In a daily COVID-19 report on September 30, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 63 new COVID-19 cases among residents. There are now 443 active cases in the county.

Of the total residents positive for the virus, 13 are hospitalized throughout the county. The county’s COVID-19 transmission level remains high and its positivity rate now stands at 5.92%.

There have been 10,648 confirmed cases to date since the start of the pandemic. Additionally,119 residents have lost their lives to the virus, with the last death being reported on Monday, September 27.

To combat the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Health is hosting several upcoming COVID vaccination clinics. These will be held every Monday and Wednesday in September from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Public Health building in Canton. Vaccinations are also available at local pharmacies.

COVID testing is also being done on an appointment basis throughout the county. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., if symptoms are presented or tested is needed.