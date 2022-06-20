ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — There were 63 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in St. Lawrence County since Thursday.

This was confirmed in a bi-weekly report from St. Lawrence Health on Monday. The report also stated that there were 81 active cases in the county.

There were eight residents hospitalized with the virus according to the report. Out of the eight hospitalized, four were admitted for COVID-19, four were admitted with incidental COVID and one was in the ICU.

Over a seven-day period, St. Lawrence County had a 67.76 case rate and there were 10.3 new admissions which were both decreased from Thursday’s numbers. However, the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients increased to 2.3%.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed in Monday’s report. However, 198 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to the virus since the pandemic started.

According to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, St. Lawrence County’s COVID-19 community level was ranked as “medium” on June 20. The County also had a 61.4% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 66,113 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.