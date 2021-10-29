St. Lawrence County confirms 66 new COVID-19 cases in last report of October

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 cases were confirmed as St. Lawrence County health officials issued the last report for October.

According to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, since the last report on October 28, 66 individuals have tested positive for the virus. There are now 458 active cases of the virus in the county, 27 of which are hospitalized.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed on Friday. However, since the start of the pandemic, 131 residents have died from the coronavirus.

St. Lawrence County’s positivity increased on Friday. The rate now stands at 5.76%. It’s vaccination rate was logged at 54.9%.

However, the county remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus. In an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging all to wear masks indoors in public spaces.

The county is also continuing its COVID-19 vaccination effort and administering doses of the first, second and booster vaccination at upcoming clinics. These are all listed on the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department website.