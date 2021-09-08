St. Lawrence County confirms 67 new COVID cases on Wednesday

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional residents in St. Lawrence County tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

In a daily COVID-19 update from the St. Lawrence County Health Department, officials confirmed 67 new cases in a 24-hour period. There are now 537 active cases in the county.

Additionally four new hospitalizations were confirmed. Throughout the county, there are 29 individuals hospitalized with the virus.

On Wednesday however, there were no new reported COVID-19 deaths. St. Lawrence County’s COVID-19 death toll recently exceeded 100 over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Additionally, the county’s positivity rate has climbed to 6.31% and its vaccination rate is at 51.5%. St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus according to the CDC.

Due to this designation, Public Health is strongly urging and recommending all individuals to wear a mask indoors and while in public spaces. Those unvaccinated are required to wear a mask regardless of community transmission rate.

St. Lawrence County is also continuing to test and vaccinate for the coronavirus. The Public Health Department is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics every Monday and Wednesday in Canton. Appointments can be made by calling 315-229-3452.

COVID-19 testing is being done an an appointment only basis. Appointments can be made by calling the following hours between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.