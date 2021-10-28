St. Lawrence County confirms 75 new cases of COVID-19 among residents

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 cases have been confirmed throughout communities in St. Lawrence County.
In a daily COVID-19 report on Thursday, St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 75 new COVID-19 cases. These were all identified within the last 24 hours.
According to Public Health, there are now 472 active cases of the coronavirus in the county, with 27 of these hospitalized.
St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate dropped slightly on Thursday. The rate now stands at 5.31%, a significant decrease after exceeding 9% last week.
However, the county remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus. In an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging all to wear masks indoors in public spaces.
The county is also continuing its COVID-19 vaccination effort and administering doses of the first, second and booster vaccination at upcoming clinics. These are all listed on the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department website.