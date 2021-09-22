St. Lawrence County confirms 78 new COVID-19 cases

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health has confirmed 78 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county on Wednesday.

The new cases brought the total number of active cases in the county to 549. There are currently 25 residents hospitalized with the virus and 115 confirmed deaths from the virus per Wednesday’s report.

The positivity rate in St. Lawrence County is currently 7.59% and 52.7% of the county is fully vaccinated.

To combat the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Health is hosting several upcoming COVID vaccination clinics. These will be held every Monday and Wednesday in September from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Public Health building in Canton. Vaccinations are also available at local pharmacies.

COVID testing is also being done on an appointment basis throughout the county. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., if symptoms are presented or tested is needed.