St. Lawrence County confirms 79 new COVID-19 cases

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although the COVID positivity rate is dropping in St. Lawrence County, many cases of the virus continuously are reported on a daily basis.

St. Lawrence County Public Health reported on Tuesday that 79 COVID-19 cases have been identified since the Departments’s last report on October 25. There are now 426 active cases in the county.

Of the active cases, 22 St. Lawrence County residents are hospitalized with the virus. There were no new COVID-19 deaths confirmed.

St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate dropped again on Tuesday. The rate now stands at 5.68%, a significant decrease after exceeding 9% last week.

However, the county remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus. In an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging all to wear masks indoors in public spaces.

The county is also continuing its COVID-19 vaccination effort and administering doses of the first, second and booster vaccination at upcoming clinics. These are all listed on the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department website.

COVID-19 testing is also continuing throughout the county. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented or feel as though you should be tested: