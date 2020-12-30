St. Lawrence County confirms 80 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, additional death

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health reported an additional COVID-19 related death on Wednesday.

Sadly, this was the 41st COVID-19 death in the County since the pandemic began.

Additionally on December 30, SLCPH reported 80 new cases of COVID-19.

There have been 2,2280 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 519 of which are currently active.

Of the total number of positive cases, 1,710 cases have been released from isolation and 25 are currently hospitalized. There have been 41 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of December 28 there have been 141,310 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

