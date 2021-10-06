St. Lawrence County confirms 82 new COVID-19 cases in one day

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases spiked on Wednesday in St. Lawrence County.

In a daily COVID-19 report on Wednesday, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 82 new cases among residents. There are now 419 active cases of the coronavirus in the county.

Of the total number of active cases, there are 23 residents hospitalized with the virus. The county’s COVID-19 positivity rate also is nearing 6%, as it is at 5.94%.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 10,989 confirmed cases in the county. Additionally, 122 residents have lost their lives to the virus.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus. To combat the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Health is hosting several upcoming COVID vaccination clinics. These will be held every Monday and Wednesday in October from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Public Health building in Canton. Vaccinations are also available at local pharmacies.

COVID testing is also being done on an appointment basis throughout the county. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., if symptoms are presented or tested is needed.