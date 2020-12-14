St. Lawrence County confirms 87 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

There were 68 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the County over the weekend and 19 reported on Monday.

There have been 1,462 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 355 of which are currently active.

Of the total number of positive cases, 1,081 cases have been released from isolation and 17 are currently hospitalized. There have been 26 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of December 10 there have been 131,510 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

