ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County has logged 91 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday.

This was confirmed in a bi-weekly report from St. Lawrence Health on Monday. The report also stated that there were 112 active cases in the county, which was a decrease from Thursday’s numbers.

However, hospitalizations increased to five on Monday. Out of the five hospitalized two were admitted for COVID-19, three were admitted with incidental COVID and one was in the ICU.

Over a seven-day period, St. Lawrence County had a 120.66 case rate, 8.6 new admissions, and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients was 2.6%.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed in Monday’s report. However, 196 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to the virus since the pandemic started.

According to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, St. Lawrence County’s COVID-19 community level remained “low” after decreasing to the designation on June 2. The County also had a 61.3% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 66,051 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.