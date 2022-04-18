ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed that COVID-19 numbers in the county are continuing to spike.

In a report on April 18, Public Health stated that 231 new COVID-19 cases had been identified since the last count on Thursday. As a result, active cases reached 328 on Monday.

At the time of the report on Monday, there were 15 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, six who were admitted for COVID-19, and nine who were admitted for other reasons but found to have COVID-19 during the hospital admissions process. There were also two residents in the ICU with the virus.

There was also a new death confirmed in the county on Monday. This brought the death toll in the county to 185.

As of April 18, St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents was 199.55. The County’s rate of new COVID-19 admissions over a seven-day period was 20.1% and the percent of staffed COVID inpatient beds was 3.5%.

The increase in numbers contributed to its COVID-19 community level being increased to “high.” The increase comes just five days after the county’s community level was increased to “medium” due to rising numbers.

The County also had a 60.9% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,667 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.