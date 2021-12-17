ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Daily COVID-19 cases remain high in St. Lawrence County despite the rapidly approaching Christmas and New Years’ holidays.

In a daily update on Friday, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed that 99 individuals tested positive for the virus in a 24-hour period. Additionally, another county resident died from the virus, bringing the overall death toll to 153.

Although the number of active cases decreased since the last report, 758 residents remained in isolation with the virus on December 17, 26 of which were hospitalized.

The County’s positivity rate also dropped to 8.21%. Its case was also logged at 523.76 cases per 100,000 residents.

As St. Lawrence County remains under a State of Emergency and is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission, health officials are urging residents to celebrate the holidays safely.

This includes taking COVID-19 precautions such as getting testing after traveling and before seeing family, staying home if sick, wearing masks in public indoor spaces, washing hands regularly and getting a flu shot.

St. Lawrence County Public Health is also urging all eligible residents, anyone five years of age or older, to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This includes getting a booster shot. All local COVID vaccination clinics are listed on the New York State website.