St. Lawrence County confirms COVID death, 71 cases as weekend approaches

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 cases and an additional death was confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Friday.

In a daily report, St. Lawrence County Public Health reported that a resident died from the coronavirus since the last update on October 21. There have been 127 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Additionally, on October 22, the county recorded 71 new cases. There are now 502 active cases in the county, with 29 of them hospitalized.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission of the virus. Its positivity rate is 8.1% and its vaccination rate is 54.6%.

To mitigate the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging all to wear masks indoors in public spaces.

The county is also continuing its COVID-19 vaccination effort and administering doses of the first, second and booster vaccination at upcoming clinics. These are all listed on the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department website.

COVID-19 testing is also continuing throughout the county. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented or feel as though you should be tested: