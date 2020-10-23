St. Lawrence County confirms 3 new coronavirus cases on Friday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Friday.
There have been 373 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 27 of which are currently active.
Of the 373 positive cases, 342 cases have been released from isolation and none are currently hospitalized. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
As of October 21, there have been 79,951 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
