St. Lawrence County confirms new COVID death for 3rd-day in-a-row

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — For the third consecutive day, St. Lawrence County has confirmed a new COVID death.

This was reported in a daily update from St. Lawrence County Public Health on Friday. The County has confirmed a new COVID death every day since September 15. In total, 112 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to the virus.

Also on Friday, 87 residents tested positive for the virus. There are now 637 cases of COVID-19 active in the county, 22 of which are hospitalized.

COVID transmission also remains high in the county. This level was determined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID tracker as St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate now stands at 5.85%.

To combat the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Health is hosting several upcoming COVID vaccination clinics. These will be held every Monday and Wednesday in September from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Public Health building in Canton. Vaccinations are also available at local pharmacies.

COVID testing is also being done on an appointment basis throughout the county. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., if symptoms are presented or tested is needed.