St. Lawrence County confirms over 100 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In St. Lawrence County, over 100 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

In a daily COVID report from St. Lawrence County Public Health on Thursday, the Department reported 104 new cases among residents. Public Health also confirmed that a resident died from the coronavirus. These cases were identified since the last report on October 12.

There are now 572 active cases of the virus in St. Lawrence County, 21 of which are hospitalized. To date, there have been 11,591 confirmed cases and 123 deaths.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus. The county’s positivity rate has risen to 6.69% and the percent of fully vaccinated residents is 54.2%.

To combat the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Health is hosting several upcoming COVID vaccination clinics. These will be held every Monday and Wednesday in October from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Public Health building in Canton. Vaccinations are also available at local pharmacies.

COVID testing is also being done on an appointment basis throughout the county. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., if symptoms are presented or tested is needed.